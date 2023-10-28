Abadon Wins Women’s World Title Shot On AEW Rampage

Abadon has an AEW Women’s World Championship after picking up her first TV win in two years on AEW Rampage. Abadon defeated Anna Jay, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue to win the title shot on Friday’s show and will go on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the title on Saturday’s AEW Collision.

The updated lineup for tomorrow’s show, which airs live on TNT, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon

* Jay White vs. AR Fox

* House of Black vs. TBA