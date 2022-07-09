wrestling / News
Absolute Intense Wrestling 3D Results 7.7.22: Tag Team Main Event, More
Absolute Intense Wrestling 3D took place on Thursday night in Lakewood, Ohio, featuring a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below from the IWTV-airing show, per Fightful:
* 9 To 5 (Jack Verville & Louis Lyndon) def. The Heritage (Eden Von Engeland & Sidney Von Engeland)
* Isaiah Broner def. Anthony Young
Just tryna make @RealKeithLee proud
Full @aiwrestling #AIW3D show up now at @indiewrestling #DTA 👑🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/A1VY2afmQP
— 👑Isaiah Broner (@IsaiahBroner) July 8, 2022
* Philly Collins def. Arthur McArthur
* PB Smooth def. Evan Ambrose
* Big Twan Tucker def. Riley Rose and Shark Boy and TKD
Damn shark got me 🙄 #AIW3D @aiwrestling pic.twitter.com/Otb9PZ9s3L
— mór of irish strong style 🍀 (@realrileyrose) July 8, 2022
SHELL YEAH #AIW3D pic.twitter.com/oE162FquNF
— Michael Porter (@MichaelPorter98) July 8, 2022
* To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) def. The Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) and Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)
* Chuck Stone def. Marino Tenaglia
* Dominic Garrini def. Jackson Stone
Dom Garrini STUFFS Shogun with a short PILEDRIVER for the win! #AIW3D pic.twitter.com/WTAUJ1xZgn
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 8, 2022
* Derek Dillinger & The Duke def. Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley)
Wintnessed the return of RIP CITY last night at #AIW3D 🔥 #RipCityShooters pic.twitter.com/ZqPCDMViWP
— Daniel Hood (@DanTheManHoodX2) July 8, 2022
