Absolute Intense Wrestling 3D Results 7.7.22: Tag Team Main Event, More

Absolute Intense Wrestling 3D took place on Thursday night in Lakewood, Ohio, featuring a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below from the IWTV-airing show, per Fightful:

* 9 To 5 (Jack Verville & Louis Lyndon) def. The Heritage (Eden Von Engeland & Sidney Von Engeland)

* Isaiah Broner def. Anthony Young

* Philly Collins def. Arthur McArthur

* PB Smooth def. Evan Ambrose

* Big Twan Tucker def. Riley Rose and Shark Boy and TKD

* To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) def. The Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) and Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)

* Chuck Stone def. Marino Tenaglia

* Dominic Garrini def. Jackson Stone

Dom Garrini STUFFS Shogun with a short PILEDRIVER for the win! #AIW3D pic.twitter.com/WTAUJ1xZgn — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 8, 2022

* Derek Dillinger & The Duke def. Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley)