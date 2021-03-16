Absolute Intense Wrestling to Return in April With Go For Broke

– During the latest edition of the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) The Card Is Going to Change podcast (via PWInsider), AIW owner John Thorne announced the return to action for the promotion with AIW: Go For Broke. The show will debut on April 8 on IWTV at 6:00 pm EST.

The return will reportedly happen in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Also, while the Absolute Intense Wrestling show will premiere on Thursday, April 8 at 6:00 pm, its regular timeslot on IWTV will be Tuesday nights at 10:00 pm EST.

Thorne has opted to not yet announce the talent for the event. However, he did say that wrestlers were volunteering to perform for the event. AIW is planning on advertising wrestlers’ Venmo or CashApp so viewers will be able to tip or sponsor the wrestlers directly throughout the series.