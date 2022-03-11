wrestling / News
Ace Austin Qualifies For X-Division Championship Match at Impact Rebellion
Ace Austin has punched his ticket to Impact Rebellion winning a spot in the X-Division Championship Match on Impact Wrestling. On Thursday’s show, Austin defeated John Skyler and Crazzy Steve in a triple-threat match to earn a spot in the three-way match at the April PPV.
Trey Miguel will defend his championship against Austin and one competitor to be determined in another triple threat to be held at Rebellion, which takes place on April 23rd.
.@steveofcrazzy has arrived and is set for a Triple Threat match with @The_Ace_Austin & @TheJohnSkyler on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/W8CXxEe8wm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 11, 2022
.@steveofcrazzy was on fire until @The_Ace_Austin put the fire out on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/FAWrwKpDts
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 11, 2022
