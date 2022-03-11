Ace Austin Qualifies For X-Division Championship Match at Impact Rebellion

Ace Austin has punched his ticket to Impact Rebellion winning a spot in the X-Division Championship Match on Impact Wrestling. On Thursday’s show, Austin defeated John Skyler and Crazzy Steve in a triple-threat match to earn a spot in the three-way match at the April PPV.

Trey Miguel will defend his championship against Austin and one competitor to be determined in another triple threat to be held at Rebellion, which takes place on April 23rd.