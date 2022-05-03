Acero’s WWE RAW Review 5.2.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Whatup, my Monday 411Maniacs? It’s time for another episode of WWE Raw! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and I’m filling in for Tony for the first 15. Sorry not sorry about that. It’s the go-home show before WrestleMania Redux Backlash and THE BLOODLINE is here, so that’s a thing that is happening. We have a lot to get into, so let’s just jump right in.

* We start off with a recap of last Friday’s Smackdown contract signing between the Usos and RK-Bro, where it all turned into a six-man tag team match for WrestleMania Backlash after things turned into a brawl and Roman Reigns came to the ring, only to have the Usos attack and Reigns tear up the contract. Then Drew McIntyre came out and laid waste to the Usos, staring down Reigns and going into a brawl which led to Reigns getting tossed and escaping the ring. The six-man tag was announced later in that show.

* We’re LIVE in…Greensboro, North Carolina. And here comes Reigns to the ring with The Usos and Paul Heyman in tow. The commentary team hypes up the WM Backlash match as The Bloodline approaches the ring and then strike a pose inside.

Heyman gets a mic and says if the Bloodline recalls things correctly (and the Bloodline is never wrong), this is the part where he says “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Monday Night Raw!” He says it’s a special treat for those watching and in attendance, then demands everyone stand to revel in the greatness of their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Reigns is handed the mic and he lets the crowd chant a bit before he calls for North Carolina to acknowledge him.

AND RK-BRO ARE HERE! They take out The Usos with RKOs — and DREW IS ON THE WAY! The Scottish Warrior makes his way out with Angela in hand. Reigns is looking pissed and worried as Drew comes down pointing Angie at Reigns with a smirk. He steps into the ring and RK-Bro leave the ring for him. Sword handed off, McIntyre steps into the ring and stares off with Reigns, and the shit-talking begins. They start trading shots and Drew gets backed into the corner, hit with clotheslines — but Drew flips it around and lays in punches until the Usos attack. RK-Bro come in to even the odds and officials come out to try futilely to separate them as we go to break.

We are BACK, and Earlier Today, The Street Profits ran into Zeke. Here comes Alpha Accademy and Kevin Owens to call them pathetic and says this is Elias. Gable tells Zeke he is smarter than him. Lie detector tests can be tricked, but only by the conniving. They will find a better way to expose him.

Owens is wearing a Becky Lynch shirt lol.

The Street Profits say they will beat that ass later tonight.



Match 1: Kevin Owens and The Alpha Academy vs Ezekiel and The Street Profits

Dawkins and Gable to start. Dawkisns hits a shoulder tackle, flies over Gables back, sends him into the ropes, but Gable gutwrenches the waist on the floor. He hops over Dawkins, Dawkins flies between his legs, arm drag and Dawkins with a spinning back elbow to stop the momentum. Tag to Ford, and he flies in to assist in a double flapjack. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ford work s the arm, sending Gable down hard. Gable kips up, flips out, reverses and gets his own lock in. Otis in. Ford cant drop him. Dawkins in to help, still cant. Zeke in and they hit a triple dropkick!

We are back, and Gable has Ford’s arm locked up. Ford stands, trying to escape, reaching for a tag, so Gable knocks him off the apron. He sends Ford to the apron, Ford hits a shoulder, another, springboard right into a Northern Lights from Gable! 1..2…NO!!! Nice. Tag to Owens, who stomps Ford away in the corner. Owens whips into a short clothesline. Elbow drop and Owens with a springboard into a moonsault onto Ford and a pin! 1..2…NO!!!! Ford flips over Owens, hits an Enziguri. Zeke wants the tag. Ford gets it! Tag to. Gable! Zeke with aclothelsine, a back elbow, a whip and kick from Gable, but Zeke hits a Spinebuster to Gable! Knee to the entering Otis! Chops to Gable! Whip to the corner, reversed, Zeke hops up, Donkey kick to Gable, Zeke rushes the corner, splash in the corner! Delayed suplex into a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Otis is in to stop the pin! He sends Zeke away and lifts Ford, sending him over the top rope, Dawkins with a running knee to Otis. Owens is in. Superkick!!! Zeke shoots the legs of Owens! He mounts with some rights! Owens rolls to the outside.

Owens grabs him and Gale is up! Gable drops and locks the waist, back elbow, ref distracted, Owens pulls the leg! Cradle from Gable! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens

That was fun. Good opener with a lot of action that also moved the story forward. Owens is a Godsend, and Gable is criminally underrated. Zeke is actually getting love, which is shocking, but this shit might work.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:29

Backstage, AJ Styles is talking with Kevin, not Owens.

He has a match with Priest tonight, and there is a stip. AJ says he had Edge beat, backed into a corner, then Priest shows up. AJ was distracted and Edge got the win. Edge is insulted by this, but if AJ beast Priest tonight, he is barred from ringside this Sunday.

WE switch gears to Sonya Deville, who did her darndest to make Bianca’s title defense go bad last week.

We go live, and Sonya is wondering why there is an investigation about her conduct. She has done nothing wrong. Pearce says it’s upper management. They want Sonya to compete again, without executive power. He has a six woman tag match tonight. Rhea, Becky, and Sonya will take on Liv, Asuka, and Bianca. How bout we make it a No Holds Barred, but Pearce says there is no we. Tonight, she has no power. At all.

Veer

Is

Here!

Saxton is in the ring with the jobber of the week. Byron wonders why this man is willing to risk his life. Homie says all his life, he’s wanted to work and compete for RAW in his hometown. He worked down the street for years, dreamin of this moment right here.



Match 2: Veer Mahan vs Probably Some Jobber

Veer lifts him with a GOOZLE and beats his mid section with lefts and rights. Ref holds him back, Jobber hits a back elbow, Veer tosses him across the ring hard. Whip to the ropes, hard knee, another, a third.

Awkward looking pounce in the middle of the ring followed by a whip, reverse, and a much better looking splash in the middle of the ring. Huge lariat murders his opponent, then locks in the submission.

Winner: Veer Mahan

Veerback continues his winning ways.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:28

Veer attacks after the bell, locking in the half clutch with the help of the ropes this time.

Edge and Priest make their way to the ring before the break.

We are back, and the crowd boos Edge. Edge stares them down, then introduces he and Priest as Judgement Day. He knows most of us cannot stand to look at ourselves in the mirror. He knows most of us don’t like Edge anymore. Maybe we despise him now. That’s because we despise ourselves. We make US physically ill. It’s a miracle that everyone here in North Carolina can pull on their shoes, wobble out their doors, and count high enough to find their seats. Truth hurts, right?

Edge says if they had a sports team, it’d be a lemming. A rodent. AJ, don’t be a lemming. Use your intelligence. This is not how he is wired. His heart outweighs his brain. Just know that by not hugging his wife and kids, he is rushing headlong into pain and judgment at Backlash. He calls the crowd peons, and that gets some heavy boos. Edge calls for the crowd to bring it, he loves this, come on! He continues his rant until he is cut off by AJ Styles’ music.



Match 3: Damian Priest vs AJ Styles

AJ starts in with the fists, Priest tosses AJ into the corner hard, AJ reverses and hits some chops, elbows the bac of the head. Right hand from Priest. Another. A slap. Whip and a big boot from Priest! Priest grabs the head, sends AJ into the corner hard, then lays in some stomps. Ref backs Priest up, and Edge laughs at AJ. Priest locks the head, tosses AJ with a Broken Arrow. Cover for 1..NO! Priest works the arm. Kick from Aj, another kick, a right hand. Whip to Priest, reverse, back elbow from AJ, Priest lifts im and runs him over the top rope, falling alongside with him. AJ rolls back inside. Priest stands on the outside. AJ with a springboard into a forearm to the face of Priest!

Aj to the outside. He sends Priest into the ringpost. He sends Priest into the ring, Priest rolls right back out. AJ follows, rushes towards Priest, and Prist lifts him up and lawn darts him into the post!

We are back from break, and Aj splashes in the corner. He lifts Priest to his shoulders, Priest fights back, shoves, blocks a kick, hits some knees, high leg lariat from Priest and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Priest sets up for a superplex, AJ slips out, grabs Priest onto his shoulders for a torture rack, spins him into a powerbomb and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Priest with a surprise backbreaker and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Pele kick! Priest to the apron! Forearm! Sets up for a the PF! Edge is seething. AJ flies…INTO A CHOKELSAM!!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!

Priest locks AJ up, AJ with some elbows, Priest boxes the ears, ripcord into a kick, but AJ ducks and shoots for the Calf Crusher!

Edge on the apron, AJ swipes at him, Priest locks up, AJ reverses, rollup! 1…2…..3!!!!

Winner: AJ Styles

Don’t really like the whole rollup win, especially since we just saw a cradle, but AJ continues to be a man worth watching.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:58

Edge attacks IMMMEDIATELY! Priest joins in, and they beat that ass something fierce. Edge leaves the ring to grab some chairs, and look to murder AJ. But here comes Finn Balor! He helps even the odds and sends the heels out of the ring.

Backstage, Omos and MVP are chillin. In comes Cedric to remind MVP of the times they were running wild, and just how much Lashley hurt them. MVP tells Cedric he has moved on from The Hurt Business. Cedric says Shelton isn’t here this week; it’s just Cedric. He wants to show MVP what he can do by himself. He requested a match with Lashley tonight to prove something. MVP tells him that he and Omos will be watching.

Omos tells Cedric it’s time for him to go.

MVP Is here to talk about Theory and how his show was hijacked by the man that time forgot. He wants to be the bigger man, though, and wants Ali to have a chance to explain himself. Ali is introduced, and here he comes.

Ali comes out, but his music is cut short and Miz wonders what happened to the music? A miscue on MizTV, that never happens. Well, this audience is happy to see Ali, just like Miz is happy to see him. He offers Ali a seat, calls him “Moost.”

Ali’s mic doesn’t work. Weird. So unprofessional, says Miz. Speaking of that, last week he was giving valuable career advice to Theory, and Ali just walked out. Who does that?

This was rhetorical, was Ali’s act of desperation due to us forgetting about him?

Wow, still not working, this is so embarrassing. MizTV is WWE’s flagship talk show. Ya hate to see it. Please, Moost, don’t go to twitter and complain.

Ali takes Miz’s mic. He says he and everyone here only have one thing to complain about, and it’s the fact that Miz still works here. The difference between them is that when Miz feels like his voice is unheard, he whines to the powers that be. When Ali feels unheard, he goes to us, the WWE Universe. We are the only ones that matter.

Miz snatches the mic. But he grabs the wrong one. Miz wants Ali to understand something. Ali will live to regret that.

Theory’s music hits, and here comes the champ. Theory has a mic, says he has something to say. Unlike Ali, he has something to say that we want to hear. Last week, it’s been bothering him how Muz had a match and wasn’t even able to prepare or warm up, so Theory spoke to Vince, and suggested tht Miz’s loss last week be permanently removed. It’s the least Theory can do. As for Ali, he appreciates Ali wanting the title shot just handed to him, but what has he done around here?

Ali says they both talk too much. He gets it, Miz is mad that Ali won last week. Theory, though, he has it all wrong. Yes, Ali wants to be the US Champion, but he doesn’t want the shot handed to him. What he wants is to fight for it.

Good, says Theory, because he gets a championship contender’s match tonight.

Theory is ready to do this ALL DAY. Also, he wants to give Miz another chance, so tonight…it’ll be Ali vs Theory AND The Miz…RIGHT NOW.



Match 4: Mustafa Ali vs The Miz and Austin Theory

We come to the match already in progress. Ali stomps the foot of Miz and kicks the back of the leg. Looks like he’ll have to tag Theory in. Ali chops, whip to Ali, Miz misses a clothesline, but Theory holds the ropes and Ali flies to the outside, crashes, and burns. Ouch! Tag to Theory. He sends Ali back into the ring and Theory hits a riht to the forehead, another, snapmare, stomp to the lower chest. Or is it upper abdomen? -shrug-

Cravat from behind by Theory. He gets a tag to Miz. Miz chops in the corner. Whip to Ali, and Ali dropkicks Theory off the apron! Daaaaamn, that looked sick. Rolling neckbreaker to Miz! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Theory is there to stop the pin! Theory sends Ali outside.

Ali pulls him out, ducks a clothesline Theoy grabs the boot, Ali kicks him away, enters the ring. SKULL CRUSHING FINALE! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Austin Theory and The Miz

I would have been shocked if Ali won, so the decision wasn’t upsetting, but with less than three minutes shown, kinda deflates Ali’s return. I will say this: he did a hell of a lot with the time he was given.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:43 shown

Ali stands, holding his head as Miz and Theory make it up the ramp.

TOMMASO ATTACKS FROM BEHIND!!!

He stands over Ali as we head to Earlier Today where Reggie chases Dana down a hallway to ask about their honeymoon. They run into Truth, Akira, and Tamina. Dana uses her Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts training to show anger and frustration with Truth.

Nikki A.S.H. comes out of nowhere to roll up Dana and win the title that no one cares about.



Match 5: 24/7 Championship Match

Dana Brooke vs Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki and Dana talk shit to each other to start. Dana axe handles the mid section in the corner, then whips Nikki, into.a reversal. Dana waits for Nikki in the corner, sends her over the top rope, hits a right hand, and tries for a baseball slide. Nikki traps her with the apron and hits a few rights and lefts. Nikki sends Dana into the ring, covers for 1..2.NO!!!

Truth, Akira, and Tamina are ringside along with Reggie.

Dana whips Nikki into the corner, cartwheels into an elbow, hits the orpes, swinging neckbreaker and a pin for 1…2…3. Lol.



Winner: Dana Brooke

I hate all of this

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:28

Tozawa rolls up Dana, gets 2, Truth tries for a win, gets a 2. Dana runs out of the ing where Reggie tries to roll her up. He doesn’t even get a 1, and Dana smacks him then heads to the table. He grabs a mic, says she wants a divorce.

Kevin is backstage with sourpuss face Becky. Asuka interrupted her at her lowest point? When she left, she told Asuka to go be a warrior, and she will be a mother, but Asuka didn’t hold her end of the bargain. Becky did. This is her comeback story, and it starts with ending Asuka.

Time for Seth Rollins Appreciation Day or something.

Seth is here to sing along with us.

The time has finally come, says Seth, Monday Night Rollins has begun. Last week, we celebrated 20 years of Orton. That was alright, ok, but it got Seth thinking! We should celebrate someone who truly deserves it!

Seth has a spotlight on just him, as the crowd sings his song, then switches to CODY chants. Seth says at Mania, Cody tried to steal his spotlight. He says Seth Rollins IS the damned spotlight.

Cody finally comes out.

Seth tells him that if he is not out here to give Seth his flowers, then shut up.

Cody congratulates him, truly. What is this all about, though? This literal unraveling. This superiority complex. It’s like Cody’s win at Mania is hanging around Seth’s neck, and he cannot shake it. He doesn’t want to invalidate Seth’s feelings but that would be hypocritical. Since his return, he’s been professional, courteous, a gentleman, but he has a feeling Seth is about to cross a line that he does not want to cross.

He could tell Seth that he’s one of the best in the last 20 years, and it would be true. He could also say that Seth is delusional, and it would be true.

Seth says that is rich coming from Cody. The late great Dusty Rhodes was an egomaniac who thought he was larger than life and transcended the business. Looks like the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Dusty was delusional, and so is Cody. Dusty really wanted to be the champion, but he wasn’t good enough. Just like Cody. As long as Seth is here, Cody isn’t good enough either.

Seth attacks. He corners Cody, hits some rights, removes his jacket, Cody sends Seth into the corner. Right, left, right, he punches the head of Cody, hits the ropes. CUTTER to Seth!

Bobby Lashley has a new entrance that is, admittedly, pretty bad ass. Same music and all that, but a new intro.



Match 6: Bobby Lashley vs Cedric Alexander

Omos music hits after the bell rings, and he and MVP come out. Cedric attacks from behind as MVP talks shit from the top of the ramp. Lashley waits for Cedric to stand, Cedric dodges a spear, MVP tells him to do better. Cedric attacks the legs. He kicks Lashley in the mid and stomps the back. MVP continues to talk shit as Cedric his some elbows. He kicks Lashley out of the ring to the outside. Cedric hits the ropes, dives, and Lashley stops him. Sorta. He sends Cedric into the barricade. Lashley lifts Cedric, sends him into the barricade headfirst, causing him to spin in the freakin air. Damn.

Lashley sends Cedric into the ring, waits. Lashley with a spear! Hurt Lock! Cedric taps.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Never been a fan of the whole talking over a match by wrestlers, it just comes off as disjointed as the camera, for whatever reason, has to always switch back to the man talking as if we are unaware. Uneventful, not all that offensive, and made its point

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:33

R-Truth tries to give Reggie a pep talk backstage. This shit goes on way too long. They pass by Nikki, who is pouting. In comes Piper to ask her if she is done and is ready to start taking things more seriously? Nikki says yes.

Interesting.

Time for the six woman tag match.

With Rhea making it a point to say she’s going out on her own, I find it odd that she’d willingly be a part of this, but whatevs.



Match 7: Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Sonya Deville vs Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Bianca Belair

I come to the match with Liv hitting a running knee in the corner to Becky Lynch. Liv heads to the 2nd rope and dives off with a dropkick to Becky, staring at Rhea the entire time. Li tries to swipe Rhea, Becky takes advantage. Liv dives through the ropes onto Rhea! She stomps her once then eats a baseball slide from Becky. Becky sends Liv into the ring, Becky to the top rope. She dives off with a leg drop.

Back from break and Rhea sends Liv into the mat face first a few times. She grabs the head of Liv and drops her then pulls her up by the head. Liv with some rights and lefts so Rhea slams her down again. Rhea tosses Liv into the heel corner and hits some shoulders. Tag to Becky. In comes Lynch to choke Liv up with a boot. Becky tries for a Manhandle Slam, but Li escapes and runs with a tag to Bianca. Tag to Rhea. Right hand from Baianca. She hops over the rope, sends Liv and Deville flying off the apron. Rhea with a right, to the ropes, Bianca with a shoulder tackle. She hooks the leg, delayeed suplex TO RHEA!!! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Bianca lifts Rhea, again with a body slam attempt, Rhea corners her with shoulders. Rhea with a right hand. She splits the legs, Right hand. Rhea to the top. She locks the head, Bianca hits a right and shoves her off. Kick to Becky, Sonya distracts and Rhea kicks Bianca. Tag to Sonya, who comes in and her and Rhea climb the corner for a double suplex. They hit one on Bianca. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Tag to Asuka! She swipes at Becky, then drops Sonya with a shoulder tackle. Hip attacki n the corner, high kick to Rhea, Sonya attacks from behind, kick to the leg, Asuka catches it, ducks under, GERMAN TO SONYA!! Asuka hits the ropes. Sliding knee. Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Asuka holds the left arm and slams it on her shoulder, then looks for Asuka Lock. Tag from Liv. Dropkick from Asuka. Asuka hits the ropes, another hip attack sends Deville off the apron AND LIV HITS HER WITH SOME KNEES!!!! She rolls Sonya into the ring, covers for 1..2…NO!!! Becky in to get sent right out. Rhea with a kick to Asuka. Spinebuster from Bianca to Rhea. Liv rolls Sonya up! Reversal! 1..2..NO!!! Running knee from Sonya gets a 1..2..NO!!! Snya rushes the corner, Liv side steps, tries for the same move from outside, but Sonya holds the ropes. Liv drops, Sonya pins, uses her feet on the ropes, ref won’t count.

Bianca takes the legs off the ropes, and Sonya flips out. Liv with ObLIVion! Cover for 1….2…..3!!!

Winner: Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Asuka

If we set aside the lack of logic of Sonya trying to get the ref to count and Rhea teaming with literally anyone, we got a pretty good main event from the ladies.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:29

End Show