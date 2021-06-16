wrestling / News

ACH Announces That He Is Stepping Away From Wrestling

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Instagram, ACH announced that he is stepping away from professional wrestling and thanked fans for their support. His last match was on May 7 at AAW Take No Prisoners.

He wrote: “No need for the dramatic or emotional word play. As of today I will officially step away from professional wrestling. Thank you all for the support and love.

