wrestling / News
ACH Announces That He Is Stepping Away From Wrestling
June 16, 2021
In a post on Instagram, ACH announced that he is stepping away from professional wrestling and thanked fans for their support. His last match was on May 7 at AAW Take No Prisoners.
He wrote: “No need for the dramatic or emotional word play. As of today I will officially step away from professional wrestling. Thank you all for the support and love.”
