ACH No Longer Set For ASE Wrestling Show Next Week

ACH will not be appearing at ASE Wrestling’s event in Las Vegas next week. ACH was originally set to face Leon Slater at the April 17th show over WrestleMania week, but ASE announced that ACH will no longer be appearing.

The promotion wrote on Twitter:

“Unfortunate News.

ACH will no longer be appearing at the @ASEWrestling Las Vegas event in 4/17.

For privacy reasons that is all the information we can give. If you purchased tickets and want a refund please send us a message or apply for a refund on the eventbrite page. We hope to one day revisit making this happen. Our deep apologizes to everyone.

– ASÉ Wrestling”