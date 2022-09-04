Action Bronson Enters Ring, Helps HOOK After FTW Title Match At AEW All Out

HOOK got a little post-match aid at AEW All Out following his FTW Title match from rapper Action Bronson. The FTW Champion defeated Angelo Parker on the Zero Hour pre-show for tonight’s show, and after the match Parker and Matt Menard went on the attack, taking HOOK out.

That was when Bronson came into the ring and grabbed both members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, throwing them in succession across the ring. Parker and Menard bailed and teased coming back in the ring, but once HOOK was back to his feet thet backed off. You can see a clip from the segment below.

Bronson is the man behind HOOK’s theme song.

ACTION BRONSON #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/b86D35RA4E — Nhat got locked out of the Forbidden Door (@NhatHoangRBLX) September 4, 2022