Adam Cole Collector’s Series DVD Set Available From ROH

– ROH has a new DVD set available for wrestler Adam Cole. The Adam Cole: Bay Bay Collector’s Series DVD set is now available on ShopHonor.com. Here’s the full lineup for the three-disc set:

Disc 1

ROH World Championship- Adam Cole (c) vs Roderick Strong (Charm City Challenge)

ROH World Championship- Ringmaster’s Challenge: Adam Cole (c) vs Chris Hero (Raising the Bar Night 2)

ROH World Championship- Ladder War: Adam Cole (c) vs Jay Briscoe (Supercard of Honor VIII)

ROH World Championship- Adam Cole (c) vs Jushin Thunder Liger (War of the Worlds)

Adam Cole vs AJ Styles (All-Star Extravaganza VI)

Survival of the Fittest- Adam Cole vs Adam Page vs Hanson vs Matt Sydal vs Roderick Strong vs Tommaso Ciampa (Survival of the Fittest Night 2)

Disc 2

ROH World Championship- Fight Without Honor: Adam Cole (c) vs Jay Briscoe (Final Battle)

Adam Cole vs Shinsuke Nakamura (ROH TV)

Future Shock vs The Young Bucks (Reloaded Tour)

Adam Cole vs AJ Styles vs Kyle O’Reilly (ROH TV)

Street Fight: Adam Cole & Michael Bennett vs reDragon vs The Young Bucks (ROH TV)

No Holds Barred: Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly (Supercard of Honor Night 2)

Adam Cole Joins Bullet Club (Global Wars)

Adam Cole & Matt Jackson vs Jay Lethal & Roderick Strong vs Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii (War of the Worlds)

ROH World Championship- Jay Lethal (c) vs Adam Cole (Death Before Dishonor XIV)

Disc 3

ROH World Championship- Adam Cole (c) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Jay Lethal vs Tetsuya Naito (Field of Honor)

ROH World Championship- Adam Cole (c) vs Jay Lethal (Reach for the Sky Tour Night 3)

ROH World Championship- Adam Cole (c) vs Kyle O’Reilly (Final Battle)

Adam Cole & Cody vs The Addiction (Honor Reigns Supreme)

ROH World Championship- Adam Cole (c) vs Bobby Fish (Manhattan Mayhem)

Falls Count Anywhere: Adam Cole & Hangman Page vs Jay Lethal & Bobby Fish (The Experience)

Adam Cole vs Jay White (Unauthorized)

Street Fight: Adam Cole vs Marty Scurll (ROH TV)