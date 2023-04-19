Adam Cole Isn’t Sure What to Expect In Confrontation With Chris Jericho

Adam Cole is set for a confrontation with Chris Jericho on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he says he doesn’t know what to expect. Cole spoke with Headliner Chicago about the segment that is set for tonight’s Dynamite, noting that he grew up as a major fan of Jericho’s and doesn’t know what’s planned.

“Yeah, so for anyone who’s followed my career, they know that Chris Jericho is a guy that I seriously idolized,” Cole said. “He was someone that I watched and studied and enjoyed as a fan. So, for Adam Cole the fan, I’m very excited about this week. As far as what to expect, it’s Chris Jericho so you never know what to expect. I don’t know what he means by confronting me but I’ll be ready to rock and roll.”