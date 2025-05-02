Adam Cole Says Ricochet May Be The Best Athlete He’s Ever Seen

Adam Cole is a fan of Ricochet’s talents in the ring, calling his fellow AEW star an “absolute freak of nature.” Cole spoke with Comic Book Nation for a new interview and during the conversation, Ricochet’s talents came up.

“When you look at Ricochet, anyone who’s seen Ricochet wrestle, he’s maybe the best athlete I’ve ever seen,” Cole said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Just an absolute freak of nature. We jokingly in the locker room, we call him an ‘alien’; he’s not even a real person. He’s not even a human being. The things he can do is just absolutely unbelievable.”

He continued, “Again, one of the most athletically gifted guys in the entire world. But getting to see this different side of Ricochet has been so much fun. He’s showing the world what he can bring to the table.”

Cole is the current AEW TNT Champion, having captured the title at Dynasty.