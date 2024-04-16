Adam Copeland on His AEW Storyline With Christian Cage

– During a recent interview with This Is Vancolour, AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland discussed his AEW feud with Christian Cage, plus a whole lot more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Copeland on his AEW feud with Christian Cage: “We had to tell that story that we both knew we could but never –- as performers, we weren’t in the right place where we had the opportunity to tell that story before. It was everything I hoped it would be and then some.”

On his brewing storyline with Malakai Black: “I think now you’re starting to see Malakai Black and I, and House of Black. That was one that I always had in my mind, that I always had pegged, that I thought could be some really, really fascinating character work, let alone what you would get within the physicality of the matches.”

Copeland is set for action on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite, where he will team with Willow Nightingale against Brody King and Julia Hart. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.