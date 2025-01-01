Adam Copeland Has Wanted To Work With FTR for a Decade

– Sports Illustrated’s Rick Ucchino for The Takedown, AEW star Adam Copeland discussed teaming up with FTR tonight on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. According to Copeland, working with FTR is something they’ve talked about for a decade. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Copeland on working with FTR: “Now you fast forward to Rated FTR, which has been talked about for a decade between the three of us, and then to get to come back at Asheville, which is now where we all live, and to be able to donate to the local charities after the hurricane, like it first one streaming on Max.”

On how appreciative he is that he can return to the ring: “Outside of, obviously, the real-life aspect of the hurricane, there’s a lot to be happy about right now. It’s not lost on me. I still really appreciate the fact that I can get back to do this, and I think not having it for nine years really puts that into perspective for sure.”

Adam Copeland teams with FTR against The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli) later tonight at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. Tonight’s show will be held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.