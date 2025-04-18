Adam Pearce Says CM Punk Is Having More Fun Now Than Ever

In an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast (via Fightful), Adam Pearce spoke about CM Punk’s current run in WWE and said that Punk is having more fun now than he’s ever had. Punk returned to WWE in 2023 after spending some time in AEW.

Pearce said: “I have a more personal connection to CM Punk than most fans might realize. We’ve know each other since we were seventeen years old, we both cut our teeth at the very beginning of this thing in Chicago. I’m very personally gratified to see him come back after his time away. I was one of the skeptical ones, you know, you don’t know. People change over time and friends have falling outs and don’t speak for periods of time and they say time heals all wounds and it seems like in his case specifically, he has changed. He is back with a passion, a very similar passion that I remember seeing when we were teenagers. We’re not young anymore and I think he recognized that. Again, when you come to grips with, there’s a finality to this whole thing, and you want to do things the right way on the way out — not saying he’s on the way out but metaphorically speaking — it gives you a kind of peace and it opens you up.”

“He’s having more fun now than I’ve ever seen him have and again, that’s going back thirty years. It not only feels like it’s a fresh coat of paint for him professionally, I feel like he has now reckoned with the fact that he came home, which means he know he left home when he probably shouldn’t have. Listen, people do things for different reasons and hindsight is always 20/20, if you ask him, you know, put a gun to his head, ‘Are you happy with the decisions you made?’, I think ultimately the answer to that question is yes because that brings you to today and where he’s at today and I think today, he’s a much more lovable CM Punk than in days past. I can say that personally speaking so again, I’m excited to see where he goes, this thing with him and Seth Rollins, it’s been fun to watch obviously.”