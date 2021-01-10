Adam Pearce Writes Message to Fans Sleeping on Him Against Roman Reigns

– WWE Universal title No. 1 contender Adam Pearce was at it again on Twitter today, and he appears to be taking his scheduled title opportunity against Roman Reigns very seriously, despite having not stepped into the ring in over six years. He also looked back at his NWA title match in ROH from 2008 when he lost the belt to Brent Albright.

Adam Pearce wrote: “Of course I’m not in my wrestling ‘prime’, I haven’t had a match in 6+ years! But I didn’t ASK for this. With no choice but to fight, I’ve got to do whatever I can to make Roman feel EXACTLY like I did at the end of this match many years ago: https://youtu.be/20HhGDVqslA And yes, I lost that match. Lost a championship that meant a lot to me. Lost a piece of myself. But in the process I learned a lot. A lot about me. A lot about the agony of defeat. A lot about how to avoid it. Again, I NEVER wanted this. But sleep on me, I beg you.”

Pearce is scheduled to face Reigns for the Universal title at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. The card is scheduled for January 31 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

Of course I’m not in my wrestling “prime”, I haven’t had a match in 6+ years! But I didn’t ASK for this. With no choice but to fight, I’ve got to do whatever I can to make Roman feel EXACTLY like I did at the end of this match many years ago: https://t.co/Ae9h94VLev (1/2) — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 10, 2021