Adam Scherr Shares Photo of Wyatt Family Reunion

– The former members of the iconic WWE stable, The Wyatt Family, reunited for a group photo. Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) tweeted out a photo showing him with Windham Rotunda (aka The Fiend/Bray Wyatt) and Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan). You can check out the Wyatt Family reunion photo below.

Scherr wrote in the caption, “War. Death. Famine. Pestilence. Forever the Four Horsemen of the apocalypse!!!!! 4Brodie #TheFamily #BrayWyatt #LukeHarper #ErickRowan #BraunStrowman.”