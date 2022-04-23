wrestling / News
Adam Scherr Shares Photo of Wyatt Family Reunion
April 23, 2022 | Posted by
– The former members of the iconic WWE stable, The Wyatt Family, reunited for a group photo. Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) tweeted out a photo showing him with Windham Rotunda (aka The Fiend/Bray Wyatt) and Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan). You can check out the Wyatt Family reunion photo below.
Scherr wrote in the caption, “War. Death. Famine. Pestilence. Forever the Four Horsemen of the apocalypse!!!!! 4Brodie #TheFamily #BrayWyatt #LukeHarper #ErickRowan #BraunStrowman.”
War
Death
Famine
Pestilence
Forever the Four Horsemen of the apocalypse!!!!!
4Brodie #TheFamily#BrayWyatt#LukeHarper#ErickRowan#BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/Bruk2TGZMr
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) April 23, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Booking Caters To Dirt Sheets
- Scott Steiner Says He’s Let Go His Negative Feelings About WWE
- Steve Austin Says He and WWF Almost Had A Beer Sponsorship During Attitude Era
- Booker T On Rumors Of Alexa Bliss Being Frustrated With WWE Creative, How He Adjusted To Smaller Role In WCW