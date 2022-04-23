wrestling / News

Adam Scherr Shares Photo of Wyatt Family Reunion

April 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wyatt Family

– The former members of the iconic WWE stable, The Wyatt Family, reunited for a group photo. Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) tweeted out a photo showing him with Windham Rotunda (aka The Fiend/Bray Wyatt) and Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan). You can check out the Wyatt Family reunion photo below.

Scherr wrote in the caption, “War. Death. Famine. Pestilence. Forever the Four Horsemen of the apocalypse!!!!! 4Brodie #TheFamily #BrayWyatt #LukeHarper #ErickRowan #BraunStrowman.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Scherr, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, The Wyatt Family, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading