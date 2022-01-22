Adam Scherr Wants Bray Wyatt to Join Him at Northeast Wrestling WrestleFest XXVI

Adam Scherr would like to reunite with his Wyatt Family stablemate Bray Wyatt at this weekend’s Northeast Wrestling WrestleFest XXVI. Scherr was on the latest episode of Control Your Narrative with EC3 and talked about competing on the show, which takes place on Saturday in Poughkeepsie, New York.

According to POST Wrestling, Scherr referenced a recent video on YouTube channel ITBeginsAgain, which is run by a fan of Wyatt’s. The video suggested the idea of the Wyatt Family reuniting at the show.

“You know, you guys have heard that noise before, right?,” Scherr said, referring to Wyatt’s flash sound before his entrance. If you haven’t seen what I’m talking about, just type in YouTube when you get done watching us, ‘Windham Rotunda’ and he’s up to something.”

He continued, “He flashed a graphic of Erick [Redbeard] and I versus nZo and Bubba [Bully Ray] this weekend in Poughkeepsie so, friend or foe, Windham, show up, come to Poughkeepsie. Answer your damn phone, anything. You wanna get these [hands]? Come get ‘em. You wanna come be my brother? Come on. I’m sure Erick would love to see you as well as the rest of the wrestling universe so, yeah, there’s that.”

Wyatt was released back at the end of July.