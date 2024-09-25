Adnan Virk Praises Joe Tessitore’s Work On WWE Raw Commentary Team

Joe Tessitore has been the lead announcer on Raw for a few weeks now, and former Raw announcer Adnan Virk is enjoying his work. Tessitore made his debut on the September 2nd episode of Raw, and Virk — who had a short stint in the same role in April and May of 2021 — was asked about Tessitore in an appearance on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On his friendship with Tessitore: “Of course, Tess and I are old friends from our ESPN days. Both of us are very fond of Nick Khan. When things went down for me, when I got the job, I remember Tess called me, and then when I lost the job, Tess called me, so he was great counsel both ways. Then this time, when he got the job, I was thrilled for him. Basically, when I talked to him, I said, ‘I’m surprised it took so long, quite honestly.’

“I’m like, ‘You are so gonna be great at this job where I wasn’t,’ and he’s laughing, but I said, ‘What have I done? Baseball, college football, college basketball, studio, primarily. You’re primarily a play-by-play guy. Already different animal, post versus play-by-play. Secondly, what sports have you done? Joe Tess is better at boxing than anybody arguably. Tess is a great boxing play-by-play guy. I know boxing and wrestling is different, but it’s a combat sport. You will know how to rise and the ebbs and flows, and then most importantly and most impactfully, I loved wrestling as a kid, but I didn’t follow it as avidly when I got older. I believe Tess has always been a fan.”

On Tessitore’s work in the role: “I think he’s done great. That’s a very tough audience, they are tough to impress, so if you can come in and let’s say 60% of them like Tess, that’s a resounding victory. I’m sure that number is higher, but eventually they’ll understand Tess and his cadence. Like I said, the fact that he’s passionate about it and he knows it, and he’s a hell of an announcer, I think Michael Cole’s outstanding, but I’m sure Tess at some point can reach those levels as well. It’s obviously a great hire for Nick.”