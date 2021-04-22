Adnan Virk Says Vince McMahon Is Giving Great ‘Real-Time Feedback’

– During a recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, WWE Raw broadcaster Adnan Virk discussed meeting WWE Chiarman Vince McMahon for the first time after his second night conducting commentary for Monday Night Raw. According to Virk, Vince McMahon has been giving him some great “real-time feedback.” Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“I met him after the second show and he was great. He was really supportive and gave me great feedback. He’s giving real-time feedback. I know what he’s feeling. When you’re there, as a lifelong fan, there’s so much that goes through your mind when you see Vince McMahon. Obviously, you think of him and what he’s done on the air, but off the air, it’s one of the great American success stories ever. As I was talking to him, it’s tough not to think of all these accomplishments.”

Virk recently made his debut as the new play-by-play announcer for Raw on April 12 following WrestleMania 37.