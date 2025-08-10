Adriana Rizzo Announces Torn ACL & Meniscus Injury

– WWE NXT Superstar Adriana Rizzo (aka Anna Jade Keefer) announced on her Instagram account that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury. She wrote the following earlier today:

“Here we go again… torn ACL and meniscus. A setback, not the end. As some of you know, I’ve had a string of bad luck with injuries — I tore my Achilles in 2023, partially tore my ACL four months later, and have been working on it ever since. After a year and a half, it finally gave out on me. I’m ready to attack this and come back 100% healthy for the first time in my WWE career.”

She last wrestled on NXT TV earlier this year competing in a mixed tag team match.