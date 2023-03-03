AEW News: The Acclaimed File Trademark For ‘Scissorfest,’ The Bunny On Managing Mental Health

– The Acclaimed have filed a new trademark for “Scissorfest.” PWInsider reports that Max Caster and Anthony Bowens filed an application to trademark the term on February 27th.

The trademark is described as follows:

“Conducting of entertainment events in the nature of meet and greets, wrestling exhibitions, and music; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of meet and greets, wrestling exhibitions, and music; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

– The Bunny took to Instagram on Frirday to comment on the importance of knowing how to properly manage mental health. The AEW star wrote in the post: