AEW News: The Acclaimed File Trademark For ‘Scissorfest,’ The Bunny On Managing Mental Health
– The Acclaimed have filed a new trademark for “Scissorfest.” PWInsider reports that Max Caster and Anthony Bowens filed an application to trademark the term on February 27th.
The trademark is described as follows:
“Conducting of entertainment events in the nature of meet and greets, wrestling exhibitions, and music; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of meet and greets, wrestling exhibitions, and music; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
– The Bunny took to Instagram on Frirday to comment on the importance of knowing how to properly manage mental health. The AEW star wrote in the post:
“Some of us manage our mental health issues with medication. To suggest that simply exercising, eating a certain way, working more; etc etc etc will cure your mental illness is harmful and perpetuates the notion that mental health issues aren’t actual ILLNESSES. If anyone out there is struggling to do basic human activities due to their anxiety, depression, etc, you aren’t alone. Please take care of yourselves and don’t listen to the narrative that you are choosing to suffer. I know from experience that you are doing the best you can. Sending love to all of you.”