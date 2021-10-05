wrestling / News
AEW News: New Adam Cole Shirt Debuting at NYCC, Bryan Danielson Talks AEW, Sammy Guevara’s Vlog
AEW is releasing a new T-Shirt for Adam Cole at New York Comic-Con this week. The company posted to Twitter to note that the limited edition Street Fighter-themed shirt will be debuting at their booth at the con, which runs from Thursday through Sunday:
“Special announcement! This limited edition Street Fighter @AdamColePro shirt will be debuting at New York Comic Con (Thursday-Sunday)! Be sure to stop by #AEW’s Booth (#1319) to check it out! Limited quantities will be available. @NERDSClothingCo #NYCC #AllEliteWrestling”
– Bryan Danielson spoke with Philadelphia’s ABC 6 talking about coming to AEW and hyping this week’s AEW taping in the city:
– Sammy Guevara has released a new vlog, which looks at his AEW TNT Championship win:
