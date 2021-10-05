AEW News: New Adam Cole Shirt Debuting at NYCC, Bryan Danielson Talks AEW, Sammy Guevara’s Vlog

AEW is releasing a new T-Shirt for Adam Cole at New York Comic-Con this week. The company posted to Twitter to note that the limited edition Street Fighter-themed shirt will be debuting at their booth at the con, which runs from Thursday through Sunday:

“Special announcement! This limited edition Street Fighter @AdamColePro shirt will be debuting at New York Comic Con (Thursday-Sunday)! Be sure to stop by #AEW’s Booth (#1319) to check it out! Limited quantities will be available. @NERDSClothingCo #NYCC #AllEliteWrestling”

All Elite Wrestling is invading #NYCC 💥 Meet your favorite professional wrestlers and get their autographs all weekend long or reserve your spot in their panel on Sat, Oct 9 at 12:45 PM ET. Buy Autographs: https://t.co/PDX2ZOuonj

Reserve Panel: https://t.co/QRmHF5fAT1 pic.twitter.com/neEJUtGLee — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) October 5, 2021

– Bryan Danielson spoke with Philadelphia’s ABC 6 talking about coming to AEW and hyping this week’s AEW taping in the city:

– Sammy Guevara has released a new vlog, which looks at his AEW TNT Championship win: