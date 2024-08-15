AEW All In: Texas Announced for Globe Life Field in July 2025

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Globe Life Field have announced that the stadium will host AEW: All In Texas. The event is scheduled for July 12, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. This will mark the first AEW pay-per-view event in Texas. You can see the full announcement below:

Globe Life Field in Arlington To Host AEW: All In Texas 2025

— First AEW Pay-Per-View To Ever Be Held In Texas —

August 15, 2024 – Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, the Texas Rangers, REV Entertainment, Arlington Sports Commission and All Elite Wrestling today announced that Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX will host AEW: All In Texas on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The event will air live around the world on pay-per-view and marks the first time an AEW pay-per-view event has ever been held in Texas. It will also be the first-ever professional wrestling event ever held at Globe Life Field.

“On behalf of everyone at AEW, we are ecstatic to bring AEW: All In Texas to Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 12, 2025,” said Tony Khan. “AEW: All in Texas will make history as both our first-ever pay-per-view in Texas as well as AEW’s American stadium debut, building on the rich legacy of stadium wrestling events held in the US, particularly in the Lone Star State.”

“We are thrilled for Arlington to partner with All Elite Wrestling for their biggest event of 2025,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “Fans from around the world will converge on our beautiful city to be part of AEW: All In Texas, delivering a significant economic windfall to the region.”

“AEW: All In Texas marks a huge milestone in Arlington’s continued relationship with All Elite Wrestling,” said Arlington Sports Commission Executive Director Matt Wilson. “We thank Tony Khan and the entire team at AEW for all of their support to our city and look forward to an event that fans in attendance and watching at home will never forget.”

“Bringing the first professional wrestling event to Globe Life Field is a historic moment for our venue,” said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment, the exclusive events partner of the Texas Rangers. “We can’t wait to partner with AEW to host thousands of passionate wrestling fans at our world-class venue next summer.”

Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

In addition to AEW: All In Texas, a series of events in Arlington are being planned leading up to the event. Additional details will be announced in the near future. This year, AEW: All In London takes place next Sunday, August 25 live from Wembley Stadium in London.