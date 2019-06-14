wrestling / News
AEW All Out Tickets Sell Out In Fifteen Minutes
June 14, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Cody revealed that tickets for AEW All Out sold out in only fifteen minutes. He wrote:
15 minutes
Thank you. Very much. pic.twitter.com/QRThXeF07I
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 14, 2019
The event happens on August 31 at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. So far the card includes Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page for the AEW World title and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley.
More Trending Stories
- Session Moth Martina Denies Reports of Heat For Going to WWE Tryout
- Chris Jericho Slams Fan Who Says AEW Is Trying to Be ‘WWE Lite’
- Swoggle on Why NXT Talent Struggles On the Main Roster, Whether He Had Issues With WWE Creative
- Rumor Killer On Undertaker And Goldberg Getting Into Backstage Verbal Fight At WWE Super ShowDown
- WWE Reportedly Only Big With Children In Saudi Arabia