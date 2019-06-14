wrestling / News

AEW All Out Tickets Sell Out In Fifteen Minutes

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley Kenny Omega AEW All Out

In a post on Twitter, Cody revealed that tickets for AEW All Out sold out in only fifteen minutes. He wrote:

The event happens on August 31 at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. So far the card includes Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page for the AEW World title and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley.

