AEW All Out Tickets Sell Out In Fifteen Minutes

In a post on Twitter, Cody revealed that tickets for AEW All Out sold out in only fifteen minutes. He wrote:

15 minutes Thank you. Very much. pic.twitter.com/QRThXeF07I — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 14, 2019

The event happens on August 31 at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. So far the card includes Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page for the AEW World title and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley.