AEW and Impact Wrestling Working Relationship Rumored To Be Over After Tonight

Ringside News reports that the working relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling is expected to be over after tonight’s Bound for Glory PPV. AEW’s Christian Cage, currently the Impact Wrestling World Champion, will defend against Josh Alexander tonight.

A source stated that the “partnership is ending after BFG.” This means that the companies will no longer share talent. It remains to be seen how this news will affect Christian in Impact or the Good Brothers in AEW.