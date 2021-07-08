AEW Announces Signing of Malakai Black

– It looks like Tommy End, or rather Malakai Black, is now officially All Elite. While this likely comes as no surprise after his appearance on last night’s Dynamite, AEW has officially announced the signing of the wrestler formerly known as Aleister Black.

Per AEW’s tweet, “Welcome to the team…#MalakaiBlack (aka @TommyEnd) is #AllElite.”

Tommy End made his debut on last night’s Dynamite under the moniker of Malakai Black, attacking Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes. Black was released from WWE last month due to budget cuts. Meanwhile, Black’s real-life wife, Zelina Vega, returned to WWE TV last week on SmackDown.