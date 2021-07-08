Aleister Black Makes Debut on AEW Dynamite As Malakai Black

The former Aleister Black is All Elite, making his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Tommy End made his debut as Malakai Black, attacking Arn Anderson during an interview segment in the ring. The lights went out and when they came back up, Black was in the ring and hit Anderson with the Black Mass.

That brought Cody Rhodes out to protect Anderson and Black dropped his guard. When Rhodes stepped forward Black hit him with the Black Mass as well. You can see a clip from the segment below.

Black released a video earlier today teasing the character. He was released from WWE in the beginning of June. It has been reported that some talent had been asking out of their non-compete clauses with WWE, though no information on who those might be have been confirmed.