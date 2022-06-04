AEW Announces Title Eliminator Matchup to Determine Contender at Forbidden Door

– As previously reported, AEW World Champion CM Punk has been sidelined with an injury that will require surgery. As a result, AEW is now taking steps to crown an interim champion. This will start next week on Dynamite. The show will open with a Battle Royal match, and the winner will face Jon Moxley in the main event that same night. That winner will then go on to face another opponent at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to determine the new interim champion. AEW has now confirmed additional details on the title matchup.

At NJPW Dominion later this month, Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Hirooki Goto. The winner will then go on to face AEW’s Eliminator Match winner at Forbidden Door for the AEW Interim World Championship. Once CM Punk is cleared to compete, the interim champion will face Punk to unify the titles.

NJPW Dominion is scheduled for Sunday, June 12 in Osaka, Japan. It will be streamed live on NJPW World. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for June 26. It will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.