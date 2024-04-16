AEW Battle of the Belts X Rating, Audience Up From Last Special

AEW Battle of the Belts X saw improvement in ratings and viewership from the previous Battle of the Belts. Saturday’s special scored a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 422,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were up 22.2.2% and 20.2% respectively from Battle of the Belts IX’s 0.09 demo rating and 351,000 viewers on January 13th.

The demo rating still down from the 0.13 for Battle of the Belts VIII in October, while the audience was the best since Battle of the Belts VII drew 524,000 in July.

The Battle of the Belts specials for 2024 have averaged a 0.10 demo rating and 387,000 viewers, compared to a 0.125 demo rating and 363,000 viewers for the first two such specials in 2023.