wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts II Lineup: Thunder Rosa Defends Against Nyla Rose
April 16, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW Championship Week is not over yet, as there is still one major card left for tonight on TNT. AEW Battle of Belts II airs on tape delay later tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara
* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle
#AEWBOTB2 is TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama!
–#AEW Women’s World Championship: @thunderrosa22 (c) v @NylaRoseBeast
-TNT Championship @ScorpioSky (c) v @sammyguevara
-ROH World Championship @TheJonGresham (c) v @theDALTONcastle pic.twitter.com/9cABUaqVPM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Current Internal Alignments Of Smackdown Women’s Roster
- Details On Why WWE Stars Have Recently Changed Their Names On Main Roster
- Kaitlyn On Dealing With Body Dysmorphia Issues, Asking For WWE Release
- Austin Theory Reveals Backstage Reaction to Steve Austin’s Stunner to Vince McMahon at WM 38