wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts II Lineup: Thunder Rosa Defends Against Nyla Rose

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Battle of the Belts II Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Championship Week is not over yet, as there is still one major card left for tonight on TNT. AEW Battle of Belts II airs on tape delay later tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose
AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara
ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Battle of the Belts II, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading