Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts II Lineup: Thunder Rosa Defends Against Nyla Rose

– AEW Championship Week is not over yet, as there is still one major card left for tonight on TNT. AEW Battle of Belts II airs on tape delay later tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle