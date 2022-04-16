Spoilers For AEW Battle of the Belts II

AEW taped matches for tomorrow’s Battle of the Belts II following tonight’s Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, below per PWInsider:

* Tony Khan appeared to introduce Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz were on commentary.

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara defeated Scorpio Sky to win the title. Ethan Page and Dan Lambert got involved, after which Tay Conti got involved. Paige VanZant came out to brawl with Conti.

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham defeated Dalton Castle, who had The Boys with them. The two went to shake hands but Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnum Singh came out and attacked, with Singh taking out The Boys and sending Castle into the ring steps. Gresham tried to get involved but was hit with the Lethal Injection and then Satnum beat Gresham down. Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal came out but were also beat down until Samoa Joe came out with a steel pipe and Lethal and Dutt made Satnam leave the ring. Joe took out Dutt and shook Gresham’s hand, then checked on the others.

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa defeated Nyla Rose. Vickie Guerrero wasn’t present. Rose won via pinfall.