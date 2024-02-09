wrestling / News
AEW News: Bang Bang Scissor Gang Analyze AEW Rankings, Deonna Purrazzo On Toni Storm’s Mind Games
– The Bang Bang Scissor Gang took a look at the returned AEW Rankings in a new video posted to the AEW Twitter account. You can see the clip below of the Bullet Club Gold and The Acclaimed talking about the new rankings below:
EXCLUSIVE! The Bang Bang Scissor Gang are running the #AEW Trios and #ROH Six-Man Tag Team divisions, and they've got some analysis on the newest rankings!@jaywhitenz | @RealBillyGunn | @coltengunn | @PlatinumMax | @Bowens_Official | @theaustingunn pic.twitter.com/AO1ceV067C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024
– In another Twitter video, Deonna Purrazzo was asked about Toni Storm’s “mind games” as they draw closer to their match for Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Revolution:
EXCLUSIVE! "The Virtuosa" @deonnapurrazzo congratulates the #AEW Women's World Champion #ToniStorm on her first win on 2024, but shares some interesting observations… pic.twitter.com/lTKPNfh8fZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024
