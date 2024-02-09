AEW News: Bang Bang Scissor Gang Analyze AEW Rankings, Deonna Purrazzo On Toni Storm’s Mind Games

– The Bang Bang Scissor Gang took a look at the returned AEW Rankings in a new video posted to the AEW Twitter account. You can see the clip below of the Bullet Club Gold and The Acclaimed talking about the new rankings below:

– In another Twitter video, Deonna Purrazzo was asked about Toni Storm’s “mind games” as they draw closer to their match for Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Revolution: