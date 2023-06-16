AEW Collision Broadcast Team Announced

We now know who will be serving as the broadcast team for AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness and Jim Ross will be doing commentary for the show on a weekly basis, starting with Saturday’s premiere.

Khan wrote:

“#AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago! We’re going to have a great announce team on Saturday Nights with your new weekly commentary team @realkevinkelly + @McGuinnessNigel, joined by expert analysis from legend @JRsBBQ!”