UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional details on the latest ratings for AEW Collision. The report notes that the main event segment featuring CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe saw a significant bump in its quarter hour ratings. Also, the average 18-49 key demo viewership was 279,000 viewers.

ORIGINAL: Wrestlenomics has an update on the ratings for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision on TNT. The show saw an overall increase in numbers from the previous week’s numbers.

AEW Collision averaged 580,000 viewers on Saturday. The audience increased significantly from last week’s show, which drew 452,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Collision averaged a 0.21 rating in the key demo, rising from the previous week’s 0.13 rating. Collision ranked No. 5 for Saturday in cable originals.

The show was headlined by Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk, facing each other in their first singles match in 18 years. Punk defeated Joe for the first time to secure a spot in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. He will face Ricky Starks in the finals.