– AEW Collision returns with a live episode tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show will be live from Southaven, MS after last week’s show was taped due to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday. Former AEW World Champion MJF will be kicking off tonight’s show, following his recent betrayal of Daniel Garcia last Wednesday on AEW Tonight.

Also set for tonight, Hangman Page faces Jay White in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm faces Trish Adora in a non-title bout, plus more.

Tonight’s Collision is being held at the Landers Center. The live broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match: Adam Page vs. Jay White

* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages

* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora

* Riho vs. Lady Frost

* We’ll hear from new TNT Champion Jack Perry

* We’ll hear from The Patriarchy

* MJF opens the show