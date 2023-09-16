wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: Jay White to Appear, New Episode of Control Center

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision - 9-16-23 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW presents a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. Tony Khan has announced that we’ll be hearing from Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White on tonight’s show. Also, two titles will be defended, with Kris Statlander defending the TBS Title against Britt Baker, and FTR defends the tag team titles against The Iron Savages.

Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Iron Savages
* Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno
* The Hardys vs. The Righteous
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky
* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks
* We’ll hear from Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Collision in a new episode of Control Center, which you can view below:

