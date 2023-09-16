– AEW presents a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. Tony Khan has announced that we’ll be hearing from Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White on tonight’s show. Also, two titles will be defended, with Kris Statlander defending the TBS Title against Britt Baker, and FTR defends the tag team titles against The Iron Savages.

Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Iron Savages

* Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno

* The Hardys vs. The Righteous

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky

* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks

* We’ll hear from Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White

Tonight, Saturday 9/16

State College, PA

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

Live on @TNTdrama 8pm ET/7pm CT After being away from the show last week (unless you count the presence of #Cardblade), we'll hear from @JayWhiteNZ, making his return to Saturday Night #AEWCollision TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/JP7mBe0jj3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 16, 2023

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Collision in a new episode of Control Center, which you can view below: