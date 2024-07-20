– AEW kicks off its Path to All In Summer Series with tonight’s edition of AEW Collision. Tonight’s show will be airing live tonight after last week’s show aired via tape delay. Also, AEW starts its summer residency in Arlington, Texas, with five weeks of shows at the Esports Stadium Arlington.

Tonight’s show will feature The Bang Bang Gang facing The Partiarchy for the World Trios Titles. Also set for tonight, Deonna Purrazzo faces former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in a Lumberjack Match. Tonight’s AEW Collision will air live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Patriarchy

* Lumberjack Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

* Skye Blue vs. Hikura Shida

* Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* We’ll hear from FTR

* Hologram debuts