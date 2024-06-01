– AEW Collision is back on TNT tonight with a new episode. Will Ospreay will defend his AEW International Championship against Kyle O’Reilly. Also added to tonight’s card, Claudio Castagnoli faces Johnny TV in a singles bout.

Tonight’s AEW Collision will air via tape delay on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Workhorsemen

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Johnny TV

* Roderick Strong vs. Lio Rush

* Thunder Rosa vs. Reina Dorada

* Cage of Agony vs. TBA

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

* We’ll hear from FTR

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TOMORROW!

8pm ET/7pm CT, back on tntdrama! Claudio Castagnoli vs Johnny TV

After making a big impact in Wednesday's Casino Gauntlet Match, @ClaudioCSRO returns to action TOMORROW on #AEW Collision to face @TheRealMorrison! pic.twitter.com/kVzddVTGLy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2024