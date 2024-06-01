wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: Will Ospreay Defends International Title, New Match Added

June 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision 6-1-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Collision is back on TNT tonight with a new episode. Will Ospreay will defend his AEW International Championship against Kyle O’Reilly. Also added to tonight’s card, Claudio Castagnoli faces Johnny TV in a singles bout.

Tonight’s AEW Collision will air via tape delay on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Workhorsemen
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Johnny TV
* Roderick Strong vs. Lio Rush
* Thunder Rosa vs. Reina Dorada
* Cage of Agony vs. TBA
* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew
* We’ll hear from FTR

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading