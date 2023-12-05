– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings numbers for the December 2 edition of AEW Collision. AEW Collision unsurprisingly had a rise in numbers over the weekend, following the previous weekend, which saw the show running up against WWE Survivor Series.

Last Saturday’s Collision averaged 451,000 viewers. The live TNT broadcast increased in viewership from the previous week’s episode, which averaged 317,000 viewers for November 25; the lowest ever for the AEW program.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Collision rose to a 0.14 rating. The rating increased from the 0.09 rating from November 25.

Last Saturday’s show saw the in-ring return of Bryan Danielson, who competed in his first matchup in the AEW Continental Classic, beating Eddie Kingston in the main event.