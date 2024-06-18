wrestling / News
AEW Collision Rises in Viewership, Ratings Steady for Anniversary Show
June 18, 2024 | Posted by
– Programming Insider has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. The show saw AEW celebrate Collision’s one-year anniversary.
The live TNT broadcast averaged 431,000 viewers. Viewership increased from the previous week’s show, which averaged 388,000 viewers.
The show drew an average 0.13 rating in the P18-49 key demo. That’s identical to the rating for last week’s episode. AEW Collision faced competition from the NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, which averaged 3.1 million viewers on ESPN and ABC. Also, UFC Fight Night aired on ESPN 2, averaging 387,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demo.
