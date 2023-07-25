– Wrestlenomics has the numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Last week’s show was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The show was broadcast live on TNT.

AEW Collision drew an average audience of 618,000 viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s show, which ran before a live edition of AEW Battle of the Belts VII. Last week’s viewership was 579,000. This is the second-highest audience for Collision to date, behind only the debut episode, which drew 816,000 viewers.

However, the show saw a downtick in its key demo audience of P18-49. Collision drew an average 0.18 rating. Last week’s show drew an average 0.20 rating.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp also reports that the July 22 episode of Collision topped the ratings in its timeslot for cable original programming on Saturday.