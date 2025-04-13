AEW Confirms Injury To PAC, Jon Moxley Named Interim Trios Champion

As previously reported, PAC suffered an injury on last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in his match with Swerve Strickland. It’s believed that he hurt either his foot or ankle, as he was seen favoring it after the match. During tonight’s episode of Collision, AEW confirmed the injury to PAC and noted that Jon Moxley is now the interim champion.

Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will defend the belts against The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, HOOK) on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.