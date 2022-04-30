AEW News: Danhausen on Latest Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, Adam Cole Plays Elden Ring

– Danhausen was a guest on the latest episode of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“In this VERY NICE, VERY EVIL, AND VERY EXTREME episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt and Jon Alba are joined by AEW star Danhausen in studio! The three take a look back at the iconic Broken Hardy’s “Apocalypto” match, and are graced with a special surprise at the end…”

– Adam Cole played some more Elden Ring in his latest YouTube video: