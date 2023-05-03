AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation Likely Coming To An End

As previously reported, the most recent episode of AEW Dark: Elevation was advertised as the final episode in its listing on FITE. This led to speculation about the future of the show, especially with rumors that AEW is moving forward with Collision, a new Saturday series.

In a report on Twitter, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling Podcast noted that both Dark and Dark: Elevation are likely ending, or at least going on a long hiatus. It’s in part due to Collision, as AEW has a new deal with WBD that means their content will air exclusively on WBD channels. For now, this doesn’t apply to ROH.

It was previously noted that Rampage will be sticking around as well. So for the moment, it looks like AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays, ROH on Thursdays, Rampage on Fridays and Collision on Saturdays. However, AEW has yet to actually announce plans for Collision, Dark or Dark: Elevation.