AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation Likely Coming To An End
As previously reported, the most recent episode of AEW Dark: Elevation was advertised as the final episode in its listing on FITE. This led to speculation about the future of the show, especially with rumors that AEW is moving forward with Collision, a new Saturday series.
In a report on Twitter, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling Podcast noted that both Dark and Dark: Elevation are likely ending, or at least going on a long hiatus. It’s in part due to Collision, as AEW has a new deal with WBD that means their content will air exclusively on WBD channels. For now, this doesn’t apply to ROH.
It was previously noted that Rampage will be sticking around as well. So for the moment, it looks like AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays, ROH on Thursdays, Rampage on Fridays and Collision on Saturdays. However, AEW has yet to actually announce plans for Collision, Dark or Dark: Elevation.
AEW Dark and Dark Elevation have ended for the time being.
This in part has to do with AEW signing a new deal for AEW Collision to air on Saturdays.
Part of the new deal is that AEW Wrestling content will exclusively air on WBD.
As of today, this doesn't include ROH. pic.twitter.com/9O5JyheIL8
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 3, 2023
