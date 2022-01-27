wrestling / News
AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For Next Week (SPOILERS)
All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night ahead of the Dynamite taping in Cleveland. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Lance Archer def. Chase Oliver
* Brandi Rhodes def. KiLynn King
* Jay Lethal def. Casey Carrington
* Anna Jay def. Nikki Victory
* Matt Sydal, Dante Martin & Lee Moriarty def. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho def. Megan Meyers & Joseline Navarro
* Penta El Zero Miedo def. Serpentico
