AEW News: Latest All Elite Arcade Features DOOM: The Dark Ages, ROH Supercard Of Honor 2017 Vaporwave Beats

– The latest episode of AEW’s All Elite Arcade features a playthrough of DOOM: The Dark Ages and more. You can see the latest video below, described as follows:

This week on Arcade, Chugs breaks down all the coolest games he got his hands on at PAX East, and the boys also rip and tear through their latest playthroughs of DOOM: The Dark Ages.

In gaming news, Giant Bomb is back and fully independent, Sony has sold as many PS5s as they did PS4s, and Capcom just logged its eighth year in a row of record profits. Plus, the Return to Silent Hill movie looks like a love letter to Silent Hill 2 fans, while Hideo Kojima is apparently leaving a USB of game ideas for his team to use when he’s gone… Classic Kojima.