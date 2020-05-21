wrestling / News
AEW Double or Nothing Betting Lines: Full Odds Revealed
– Bet Online has provided 411mania with the betting lines for AEW Double or Nothing 2020. you can check out those betting odds below.
Currently, Jon Moxley is the betting favorite to retain his world title over Brodie Lee at -250. Brodie Lee is the underdog at +170. Nyla Rose is also favored at -200 to retain her title over Hikaru Shida. Currently, Lance Archer is the favorite at -150 to win the inaugural TNT Championship over Cody Rhodes (+110). You can view the full betting lines below.
AEW Double or Nothing 2020 is scheduled for Saturday, May 23. The event will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
AEW Double or Nothing
Jon Moxley (c) vs Mr. Brodie Lee
Jon Moxley -250 (2/5)
Mr. Brodie Lee +170 (17/10)
Nyla Rose (c) vs Hikaru Shida
Nyla Rose -200 (1/2)
Hikaru Shida +150 (3/2)
Casino Ladder Match
Darby Allin 7/4
Field (Mystery Entry) 11/4
Rey Fenix 4/1
Orange Cassidy 7/1
Colt Cabana 9/1
Frankie Kazarian 10/1
Kip Sabian 10/1
Scorpio Sky 10/1
Luchasaurus 12/1
Cody vs Lance Archer
Lance Archer -150 (2/3)
Cody +110 (11/10)
Inner Circle vs The Elite
Inner Circle -180 (5/9)
The Elite +140 (7/5)
Jungle Boy vs MJF
MJF -150 (2/3)
Jungle Boy +110 (11/10)
Dr. Brit Baker vs Kris Statlander
Dr. Brit Baker -300 (1/3)
Kris Statlander +200 (2/1)
Dustin Rhodes vs Shawn Spears
Shawn Spears -400 (1/4)
Dustin Rhodes +250 (5/2)
More Trending Stories
- Christian Says He Hasn’t Talked With CM Punk About Returning To WWE ‘Because It’s None of My Business’
- Nikki Bella Says John Cena Had Final Say On What She Wrote About Him In Her New Book, Discusses If She’ll Ever Return to WWE
- Vince Russo on What WWE & AEW Should Be Doing Instead of Empty Arena Wrestling Matches, Gives Example of How WWE Could Use Sami Zayn Right Now
- Investigative File Reveals That Max Mini Was Supposed to Be Attached to Owen Hart