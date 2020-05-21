AEW Double or Nothing Betting Lines: Full Odds Revealed

– Bet Online has provided 411mania with the betting lines for AEW Double or Nothing 2020. you can check out those betting odds below.

Currently, Jon Moxley is the betting favorite to retain his world title over Brodie Lee at -250. Brodie Lee is the underdog at +170. Nyla Rose is also favored at -200 to retain her title over Hikaru Shida. Currently, Lance Archer is the favorite at -150 to win the inaugural TNT Championship over Cody Rhodes (+110). You can view the full betting lines below.

AEW Double or Nothing 2020 is scheduled for Saturday, May 23. The event will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

AEW Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley (c) vs Mr. Brodie Lee

Jon Moxley -250 (2/5)

Mr. Brodie Lee +170 (17/10)

Nyla Rose (c) vs Hikaru Shida

Nyla Rose -200 (1/2)

Hikaru Shida +150 (3/2)

Casino Ladder Match

Darby Allin 7/4

Field (Mystery Entry) 11/4

Rey Fenix 4/1

Orange Cassidy 7/1

Colt Cabana 9/1

Frankie Kazarian 10/1

Kip Sabian 10/1

Scorpio Sky 10/1

Luchasaurus 12/1

Cody vs Lance Archer

Lance Archer -150 (2/3)

Cody +110 (11/10)

Inner Circle vs The Elite

Inner Circle -180 (5/9)

The Elite +140 (7/5)

Jungle Boy vs MJF

MJF -150 (2/3)

Jungle Boy +110 (11/10)

Dr. Brit Baker vs Kris Statlander

Dr. Brit Baker -300 (1/3)

Kris Statlander +200 (2/1)

Dustin Rhodes vs Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears -400 (1/4)

Dustin Rhodes +250 (5/2)