Updated AEW Double or Nothing Card
AEW has an updated card for this month’s Double or Nothing PPV following this week’s Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on May 23rd:
* Stadium Stampede: Matt Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Lance Archer
* AEW Women’s Championship No DQ or Count-Out Match: Nyla Rose vs. Kris Hikaru Shida
* MJF vs. Jungle Boy
* Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
* Casino Ladder Match: Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBA
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears
* AEW Tag Team Titles #1 Contender’s Pre-Show Match: Private Party vs. Best Friends
