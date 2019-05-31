wrestling / News
AEW Double or Nothing Estimated To Have Done 98,000 Buys
The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Double or Nothing is estimated to have done around 98,000 buys between TV and digital PPV, with close to a 50/50 split between the two. Most current products do around 15-25% digital orders these days, except for UFC, which made a deal to move away from TV. Two-thirds of the show’s buys came from the US, followed by the UK (which aired the Buy-In on ITV4), Australia, Germany and Canada). It’s not quite double that of All In, but it was priced higher than that event.
With the replay buys, it should eventually top the biggest-ever PPV for ECW, which had 99,000 buys and become the biggest PPV in wrestling history that wasn’t produced by WWE or WCW. It also beat the last UFC digital-exclusive event and wasn’t far behind the last show. A promotion hasn’t done this without regular TV promotion since the 2002 Tito Ortiz vs. Ken Shamrock and 2004 Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz fights. Impact Wrestling, even with a roster that included names like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Jeff Hardy and others, only did half that number a few times. ECW came close once.
