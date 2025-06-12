AEW Dynamite & Collision Ratings Tick Down From Fyter Fest For Summer Blockbuster

AEW had another joint Dynamite-Collision show on Wednesday this week in Summer Blockbuster, and the numbers were largely down a bit from Fyter Fest. Last night’s four-hour show drew a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 597,000 viewers for the first two hours as Dynamite, per Wrestlenomics, while the Collision half did a 0.09 demo rating and 397,000 viewers.

The Dynamite numbers are down 5.6% and 8.9% from the previous week’s 0.18 and 655,000, though the demo rating was still up from the 0.16 from two weeks ago. The audience was the lowest since the May 21st episode drew 575,000..

Meanwhile, Collision was down 10% from the May 29th episode’s 0.10 and up 4.5% from that episodes 380,000 viewers. Both numbers were down from the 0.18 and 504,000 the May 29th show, which had the NBA Playoffs as a lead-in. As always, these numbers do not include Max streaming viewership.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.166 demo rating and 618,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.264 and 773,000 for the same time period in 2024. Collision is averaging a 0.11 and 397,000 compared to a 0.128 and 432,000 for the same in 2024.